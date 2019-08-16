The first Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo, organized by the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Creston Rotary Club, will run Sept. 21. (Photo submitted)

Creston businesses, riders invited to join in Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

Creston Rotary Club and chamber of commerce organizing September cycling event

Planning is well underway for the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo, and organizers are encouraging the community to get involved before cyclists come to town for the Sept. 21 event, jointly organized by the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Creston Rotary Club.

About 130 cyclists are registered so far, with the farthest being from Edmonton, Alta., and the most individuals coming from Nelson. Local participants are a small minority so far, though.

“More riders equals more excitement,” said chamber manager Vern Gorham. “If cyclists come this year, and have a great event, they will come back with friends.”

Each will receive a swag bag that includes a locally produced protein bar and coffee, a commemorative water bottle, a weekend pass to the Creston and District Community Complex, and a card for special pricing on local products and services. If businesses are interested in taking part, they’re more than welcome.

“We do want them to reach out to the chamber to tell us what they could do for the cyclists,” said chamber manager Vern Gorham.

The Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo (Italian for “big ride”) is a non-competitive cycling event. Half of the profits will go to the chamber of commerce, and half will go to the Trails for Creston Valley Society, to support its efforts to develop biking and hiking trails.

Riders choose between courses of three lengths, the longest taking 4.5-7.5 hours, and all beginning and ending in downtown Creston, which will be closed to traffic for the day and feature live entertainment, the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, a kids’ zone, a ribs cook-off and much more. Following the ride, cyclists will have a full outdoor meal provided Jimmy’s Pub and Grill’s mobile kitchen.

There is a lot to putting on an event of this size, and the organizers are also looking for volunteers. Their help combined with hospitality from local businesses will ensure riders feel welcome, and make this year’s gran fondo the first of many.

“This event is much more than a cycling event,” said Gorham. “This event will help local tourism at a time when nothing else is going on.”

To learn more, visit crestonvalleychamber.com.

Previous story
Society developing hiking and biking trails on Kootenay Lake’s East Shore

Just Posted

Pregnant Kootenay teachers fight to change compensation rules

Risk to unborn babies not recognized by WorkSafeBC

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in crash near Creston

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

RCMP: 18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Young Agrarians bring farm tour to Creston

The Young Agrarians, a grassroots network for new and young ecological farmers,… Continue reading

Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of officer John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Anglican churches in Nelson, Balfour, Kaslo to marry same-gender couples

Rev. Jeff Donnelly says he’d love to host LGBTQ weddings

Most Read