On April 27, town officials gathered at 1505 Cook Street to break ground at the site for the new emergency services building. From left to right: Councillor Arnold DeBoon, Mayor Ron Toyota, Councillor Joanna Wilson, Assistant Fire Chief Laura Dodman, Councillor Jen Comer, and Councillor Jim Elford. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Breaking ground for the new Creston Emergency Services Building

Construction on the long-anticipated project Creston Emergency Services Building (CESB) has begun this week.

On April 27, town officials gathered on site at 1505 Cook Street, next to Pealow’s Independent Grocer, with shovels ceremoniously in hand.

“To finally be breaking ground on this project is truly exciting,” said Mayor Ron Toyota. “We are looking forward to the completion of this facility. Our focus has always been, and continues to be, providing a facility for our emergency responders and the community that is based upon current service levels and mandated requirements, and one that will fit with our emergency services now and into the future.”

In preparation for excavation and foundation work, Town of Creston Infrastructure Services crews extended water and sewer services into the property a few weeks ago.

Now, Chandos Construction Ltd. has set up at the site in preparation for the 10 months of construction of the new facility.

“We are so enthusiastic to be moving the CESB project forward, but even more so to be moving forward with the intent of staying local and supporting the Creston Valley in as many ways as possible,” said Michael Moore, chief administrative officer.

Mayday Electric of Creston and Venture Mechanical of Castlegar have been brought on to the construction management team as local design assist trade contractors. They will provide advice on the final electrical and mechanical design elements.

In addition to these contractors, Chandos Construction’s site superintendent for the CESB project, David Earl, has been a local resident of the Creston Valley for the past 15 years. He is familiar with many of the local contractors in the area and will be managing the day-to-day construction of the CESB.

As of April 30, the first of many tender packages was made available for bidding for the site excavation and foundation work that is scheduled to begin this month.

The prefabricated composite concrete structure panels for the CESB are expected to arrive on site by late June. Once the panels are put in to place on site, the facility will begin to visually take shape.

Construction on the new building is scheduled for completion by the end of March 2022.

