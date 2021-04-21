Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.

Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.

Ask Your Funeral Director: What I do for self-care

“Some important ideas that I always keep in the back of my mind regarding my self-care are getting rest when possible, eating healthy and staying hydrated, connecting with loved ones, learning healthy ways to express myself, and turning to gratitude and thankfulness.”

By Jason Meidl, Funeral Director at Creston Valley Funeral Services

jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca

What I do for self care is a question I get often and is a very important one, especially in today’s climate. Being a funeral director involves being on call 24/7 and even more so in a family-owned and operated funeral home. Personally, I know it is important to take time for myself. Part of my self-care is being active and outdoors as much as I can – everything from gardening, running, hiking with the kids, to coffee on the deck. Some important ideas that I always keep in the back of my mind regarding my self-care are getting rest when possible, eating healthy and staying hydrated, connecting with loved ones, learning healthy ways to express myself, and turning to gratitude and thankfulness. I love my job and count it a privilege to serve my families, but I have learned over the years that if I do not take care of myself, I can’t effectively take care of anyone else. Thanks so much for that question Patricia!

Another question I received this week: Is there any kind of financial assistance to help pay for funeral costs? This is a good question and one we get often in our profession. One form of assistance is called the Canada Pension death benefit which is a taxable one-time payment of $2,500 which is normally paid to the estate and is a benefit that the funeral home will often apply for on behalf of the family. To be eligible for this benefit someone must have paid into CPP for one-third of the calendar years in their contributory period for the base CPP, but no less than three calendar years or 10 calendar years. One thing to note is that most funeral homes cannot wait for this benefit to come in for payment of their services as it can take up to 12 weeks, and payment is taken up front for their services. When a death occurs as a result of a car accident, the estate may be eligible for benefits from ICBC up to $7,000 towards funeral expenses, and further survivor’s benefits may be paid by ICBC. Most funeral homes will provide their services and then ICBC will pay the funeral home directly for the costs up to the maximum of $7,000. When a death occurs in the workplace there is also funds available to help pay for the funeral services and the funeral home will also help you apply for those funds. The Ministry of Social Development also will pay for funeral services which may be provided to pay necessary funeral costs of any person who dies in B.C. if the estate of the deceased person or any responsible person has no immediate resources to meet these costs. There is no requirement that the deceased person, or the person’s family, must be BC Employment and Assistance recipients to qualify for the supplement. Anytime you have a question about funding, do not hesitate to reach out. We are here to help. Thanks so much for that question Dave!

I thought I would leave you with an interesting historical fact about my chosen profession. Gravestones were introduced in Britain by the Romans as an imported practice. The first gravestones in Britain were concentrated close to Roman military forts and more urbanised Romano-British settlements. Back then, gravestones were more frequently dedicated to women and children than Roman soldiers. This was most likely because Roman soldiers were not legally allowed to marry, so monuments to their deceased family members legitimised their relationships in death in a way they could not be in life. After the end of Roman control in Britain in the fifth century, gravestones fell out of favour and did not become widely popular again until the modern era.

Keep the questions coming! Email me at jason@crestonvalleyfuneralservices.ca.

READ MORE: Ask Your Funeral Director: Why did I become a funeral director?

ColumnCreston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston RCMP Report: Horse found dead with gunshot wounds
Next story
Idle Eyes frontman, Trail native, sentenced to house arrest

Just Posted

Frisky Whisky has closed its doors to the public under public health orders. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Cocktail lounge in Creston gets creative to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

Frisky Whisky is now offering a lunch takeout menu and take-home cocktail kits

Creston RCMP detachment. (File Photo)
Creston RCMP Report: Horse found dead with gunshot wounds

A horse was found deceased with multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going.

Idle Eyes, Tad Campbell (middle). Photo: Idle Eyes Facebook page
Idle Eyes frontman, Trail native, sentenced to house arrest

Campbell avoided jail time at the Feb. 5 sentencing in the Vancouver courthouse.

Edna Whiteley in 2016. “Her whole life has been happy and about helping others,” says her nephew Bob Steed. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s ‘little firecracker’ Edna Whiteley turns 100

Whiteley is known as a welcoming ambassador for new arrivals in the city

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Using panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto. (Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

Teena Clipston is asking for support for her son as he struggles with his addiction. (Teena Clipston)
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction

Teena Clipston is learning that help can be hard to find

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Lustenberger getting ready to go down one of the last unskied lines at Rogers Pass on Mt. Macdonald. (Photo by Andrew Mcnab)
Meet Christina Lustenberger — one of Revelstoke’s great skiers

The athlete has many first ski descents throughout B.C.

Most Read