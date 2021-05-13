80th annual Creston Blossom Festival goes virtual

Many major events continue to be cancelled in the wake of COVID-19’s third wave, but the Creston Blossom Festival is forging ahead in a virtual capacity.

“We had to cancel last year due to the pandemic, but we’re picking up where we left off with a virtual celebration,” said Joanna Wilson, festival president. “The event has been very much missed, and we can’t wait to get back to it.”

Held May 21 to 24, this year marks the 80th annual festival, which was originally started in 1941 by the Creston Lions Club. It began as a way to lift spirits in the midst of the Second World War. At the time, the community was still reeling from the Great Depression and disastrous floods in 1938.

Over the decades, the Blossom Festival has evolved into Creston’s largest annual celebration with parades, live entertainment, kids’ activities, an art walk, and a classic car show.

“It has always served as a homecoming, when family and friends gather to enjoy the festival together,” said Wilson.

While some of these planned events won’t be possible due to COVID, an art show and classic car show have been moved online in the form of photo galleries available.

For the art exhibit, the fine art students of Prince Charles Secondary School submitted nine clay works called “Objects of Affection”.

For the classic car show, residents are asked to view the photos of each entry online and vote for their favourite. The owner of the vehicle with the most votes will win $100.

Every year, the festival committee releases a new limited edition button. This year is no different, with a button designed with the Lions Club in mind. While the button won’t be sold this year, there will be a free draw for the chance to win the 79th Blossom Festival Button and $100, the 80th Blossom Festival Button and $100, or a historic Blossom Festival coin from 1971.

As always, the recipient of the annual Citizen of the Year award will also be announced during the festival weekend on May 21.

For more information on the various virtual activities, visit www.blossomfestival.ca.

