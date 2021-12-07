Creston’s Footlighters holding auditions for next production

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society

Following a successful return to indoor performances after two years , Footlighters Theatre Society is holding auditions for the comedy Bloody Murder on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church.

“After such a long break from performances, we want to give both the audience and the actors a bit of an escape — and comedy is a great way to do that,” said Footlighters president Gary Atha, who will direct Bloody Murder, planned to run from March 24 to 26, 2022.

The troupe recently performed two other comedies: Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine in Millennium Park in August, and their 27th season-opener Sorry! Wrong Chimney! last week at the Creston Valley Theatre.

Bloody Murder involves a group of the usual British murder-mystery types gathering for a weekend retreat at the country estate of the esteemed Lady Somerset. After one of them is poisoned, Somerset refuses to call the police, saying she won’t go through all this, again. All what, again? And why were they all invited here in the first place?

The unfolding plot requires the talent of six to 12 performers, with doubling possible, and Atha is looking for adults of all ages to take on the roles.

“A wide range of roles is available,” said Atha. “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of choosing the cast.”

For more information, contact Atha at 250-435-1045 or ge9174atha@gmail.com.

