Creston Valley Winter Festival returns to spread holiday cheer

There are various events planned filled with family fun!

The Creston Valley Winter Festival has a new website with all the information in one go-to spot. (Pixabay)

Now that snow is finally on the ground, the time has come to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

For the first time, the Town of Creston has launched a go-to website with all of the details about the Creston Valley Winter Festival.

Prior to COVID, Creston residents flocked to the streets to enjoy the annual Santa Claus Parade. Unfortunately, it is still on hiatus this holiday season.

“Since we’re not able to have the parade again this year, we’ve planned a series of smaller events,” said Amy Maddess, Visitor Centre co-ordinator.

“It’s just nice that this year we can offer some really fun, safe events for the family. It helps to bring back the spirit of Christmas after the uncertainty of last year. Everyone is excited and on board. Some very generous donations from our local businesses have helped to make this happen.”

For more information on any of the events, please visit letstalk.creston.ca/creston-valley-winter-festival or the Creston Valley Winter Festival Facebook page.

Twinkle Tour after dark daily

Starting on Monday, Dec. 6 until Christmas

Residents are encouraged to decorate their house and balconies to light up the community.!

Registration is now open online until Dec. 15 at letstalk.creston.ca. For help registering online, please contact the Creston Visitor’s Centre at (250) 428-4342.

Check back to the website on Dec. 15 for details on voting and to access a Twinkle Tour Map! Winners will be chosen in three categories for best house, best balcony, and best business.

Free Community Swim

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

All are welcome to join a free swim session at the Creston and District Community Complex. Masks are required in the change rooms.

Free Skate with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Join Santa on the ice for a community skate, including free skate and helmet rentals. Proof of vaccination is required for ages 12 and older.

Winter Festival Walkthrough Event

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The main event this Christmas will be held outside Millennium Park, located at 215 16 Ave. S. Come one and all for an afternoon of family fun.

Town staff and volunteers will be handing out free hot dogs, drinks, cookies, children’s books, and DIY craft ornaments.

There will also be a festive winter backdrop set up to take family photos.

Story Walk

Starting Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

At Millennium Park, a whimsical walk through the children’s book Waiting for Winter by Sebastian Meschenmoser will be set up for parents and kids. While reading each panel along the trail, families will find activities that encourage interactivity with the story. This is a free, self-guided activity.

Gingerbread House Competition

On display outside Millennium Park on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Those who have a knack for creative architecture are asked to sign up for the gingerbread house competition.

Registration is now open, with a deadline of Dec. 14. There are three categories to enter including family, teens (ages 12 to 18), and adults (ages 19 and up). All entries must be sturdy enough to easily move, completely edible (other than supports), family-friendly, and made of at least 60 per cent gingerbread.

Public voting will be open during the Winter Walkthrough Event, with winners announced on Dec. 20.

Creston Fire Rescue Christmas Carolling

Dec. 18 & 19 starting at 4 p.m.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) will be showing off their decorated fire trucks and driving around the community, playing Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus are also rumoured to make an appearance!

The fire trucks will be leaving at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 and will provide updates via their Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page. They will also post a link to a GPS sharing app to track their movements around Creston.

On Dec. 18, CFR will also drive the Lakeview-Arrowcreek loop. Cell coverage is spotty in that area, so updates will be posted to the CFR Facebook page when they are leaving the Fire Hall, and again when they begin the loop to give an idea of their timing.

