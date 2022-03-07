Creston Concert Society presents first live performance of the year

CÒIG will perform in Creston on Friday, March 11. (Courtesy of coig.ca)

Creston Concert Society is thrilled to announce the first live show of entertainment for 2022.

On Friday, March 11 at 7:30 pm, CÒIG will be performing in the theatre at Kootenay River Secondary School.

CÒIG is one of Atlantic Canada’s most exciting Celtic traditional groups made up of four accomplished multi-instrumentalists.

With the fiery Celtic high-energy style as its musical core, CÒIG easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations and original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band’s range of over a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, piano, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, and more). With driving tunes, haunting songs, and infectious energy, Còig is an unparalleled music force.

For more information on the band, visit coig.ca.

To see the performance, tickets will cost $25 per adult and $12 for youth (ages 18 and under).

Tickets will be sold online only and will not be available at the door. To order, send an e-mail to info@crestonconcertsociety.ca. Please include the number of tickets (adult and youth) requested, and your full name and contact information for each ticket holder (essential for contact tracing).

Following receipt of your order, you will be provided with payment information. Your ticket is not guaranteed until fully paid.

To be on the safe side, Creston Concert Society has decided to only sell tickets for 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the theatre.

For more information on their COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit crestonconcertsociety.ca/covid-protocols. Read carefully through the protocols before ordering your tickets.

