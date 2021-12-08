Creston Community Band to perform Christmas concert

The concert will be at the local high school theatre on Dec. 13

The Creston Band will be performing on Dec. 13. (Submitted photo)

The Creston Community Band will present a concert filled with familiar Christmas tunes on Monday, Dec. 13.

The hour-long performance will start at 7 p.m. at the theatre inside the Creston Valley Secondary School, located at 223 18 Ave S.

“Our last concert was two years ago for the Christmas concert in December 2019,” said Todd Kelner, who plays euphonium with the band.

“It’s been tough. We’re really forwarding to being able to play again.”

There are about 20 band members on instruments including flute, clarinet, saxophone, trombone, and tuba. Monte Anderson will be conducting the band through the Christmas pieces.

“People in the audience will recognize most of the songs like Charlie Brown, the Hockey Night in Canada theme, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” said Kelner.

“There will also be a few medleys with multiple pieces put together.”

To help put on this concert, the band received a $500 Neighbourhood Small Grant from the Vancouver Foundation.

Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted. All funds go towards future performances for the Creston Community Band.

COVID health protocols will be in place for the show, with proof of double vaccination required.

READ MORE: Creston Valley Winter Festival returns to spread holiday cheer

ConcertsCreston ValleyEntertainment