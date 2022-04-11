Creston Community Band presents first concert of the year

Come celebrate the arrival of spring at the Creston Community Band’s first concert of the year.

On Monday, April 11, the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Kootenay River Secondary School theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

The concert will have a wide variety of musical selections from “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” to Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things” and “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. As well, the audience is sure to enjoy the special guest appearance by Lori Kepke’s very talented Highland Dancers.

The Creston Community Band was formed 33 years ago and is currently under the expert direction of Monte Anderson. The band is a non-profit club and all funds raised at our concerts help to pay the band’s expenses. We play at many town events such as the Creston Valley Blossom Festival parade, the Fall Fair, and the Santa Claus Parade. We also hold three band concerts each year.

The band is always looking for new members. If you have experience playing a wind instrument or percussion, even if it was many years ago, and would like to join our group of enthusiastic, dedicated musicians, please send us an email at crestonband@gmail.com or contact us on our website at www.communityband.ca/creston. Practices run all year long and are held at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church hall on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.

Provincial health regulations in place at the time of the concert will be followed. Wearing a mask is a personal choice.

Creston Valley