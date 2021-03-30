Summit Cycles and Sports is one example of a successful business in Creston that was supported by the Investment Co-op. (Submitted)

Summit Cycles and Sports is one example of a successful business in Creston that was supported by the Investment Co-op. (Submitted)

Keep the Money in Creston

At the Creston District Community Investment Co-op, entrepreneurs can apply for loans and investors can keep their money local

By Joan Jeary, Member of the Creston & District Community Investment Co-op

In the Creston Valley there is a way to invest your money and support local businesses. And there is a way for local entrepreneurs to access loans for new or existing businesses. The way is through the Creston & District Community Investment Co-op (CDCI Co-op).

Local entrepreneurs can apply for business loans at competitive rates. The benefits of accessing local investment money is that the money comes from people who live in the community. That means that they are interested in and will support your business. It also means that you can benefit, through mentorship opportunities, from the vast array of expertise and skills within the membership of the Co-op. Whether you are starting out or expanding your business CDCI Co-op can help you. For more information on applying for a loan go to www.communityinvestmentcoop.ca.

It is not only local business people who benefit. Local investors (members of CDCI Co-op) can see their investment dollars at work in their own community. The money that they invest does not leave the community to be invested in stock markets and corporations far away. Investors can feel proud that they are contributing to the growth of local businesses that further create sustainable communities. Local businesses hire local employees and support local suppliers. It is a win-win situation for everyone.

What is the Creston & District Community Co-op? It is member-owned and governed by its members. Cooperatives are based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, and solidarity. Ethics and values (honesty, openness, social responsibility, caring for others) are put into practice. You can become a member of the Co-op for as little at $500, and a shareholder for $1,500. For more information on becoming a Member and Investor of CDCI Co-op check out www.communityinvestmentcoop.ca.

Summit Cycles and Sports is just one example of a successful business in Creston that was supported by the Investment Co-op. Summit is a key resource in the Valley for cyclists and those enjoying outdoor sports. Their vision is be a “hub of community activity around loving and experiencing the outdoors, where anyone can go to connect over common interests and access the knowledge and services they need”. Visit Summit Cycles and Sports on their website: www.summitcycles.ca or better still go and visit Christine and Daniel at 1021 Canyon Street.

Creston & District Community Investment Co-op is user-friendly for both investors and potential loan applicants. All questions are welcome. Contact us today.

