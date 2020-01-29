Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe
Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!
Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).
Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.
Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.
Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Theana Jordann
Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou
Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Just Posted
Yasodhara Ashram offers ‘exotic’ Creston Valley experience
Creston’s Lorne Eckersley spends one month at Kootenay Lake yoga retreat
Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times
Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1
Out There: Latin names keep order in scientific world
Columnist Ed McMackin highlights some Latin names among Creston Valley wildlife
Creston arts council hosting seniors’ variety show
Seniors’ variety show on Jan. 31 offers dancing, singing, storytelling and more
School District 8: No visiting Chinese students have coronavirus
SD8 says its international students have already been screened for the virus
VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths
Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead
The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke
Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city
‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town
Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached
‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin
Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003
Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint
A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria
Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief
Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary
Most Read
-
Column: Parable of the Prodigal Son shows Father’s love
Retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton discusses parable
-
Canada eyes U.K.’s decision to grant Huawei partial access to 5G network
Canada the last of ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence allies to decide who will supply its 5G network equipment
-
Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead
The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca
-
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke
Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city
-
Texture rich
Winter wear fashion
-
Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta
Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon
-
Letter: Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t pay for Harry and Meghan’s security costs
Creston letter writer Alan Bourne wonder how Duke and Duchess will contribute to economy