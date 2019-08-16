Explore the West Shore Farmers’ Markets

– Story by Jenna Hickman Photography by Don Denton

Summer is here and with it comes leisurely mornings spent perusing market vendors searching for the freshest produce, or that unique, locally made jewelry piece.

Vancouver Island is dotted with farmer’s markets, each offering something different. The West Shore is no exception, with multiple farmer’s markets showcasing what the region has offer.

Metchosin Farmers’ Market

In the heart of the West Shore’s farmland is the Metchosin Farmers’ Market. With a fun and welcoming atmosphere, this market is perfect for a family outing. From eggs, to jams and salsas, you won’t have trouble finding the freshest produce from local Metchosin farmers. Held May to October, Sundays, 11 am to 2 pm at 4450 Happy Road, behind the firehall. Search Metchosin Farmers’ Market on Facebook to learn more.

Goldstream Farmers’ Market

With local musicians and entertainers, the Goldstream Farmers’ Market’s vibrant atmosphere attracts people of all ages. With about 30 vendors selling artisan bread to jewelry, there’s something for everyone at the Goldstream Farmers’ Market. Held May to October, Saturdays 10 am to 2 pm at Veterans Memorial Park. Find them on Facebook as Goldstream Farmers’ Market. The Facebook page offers weekly updates on attending vendors and feature products, so you can always be in the loop.

Sooke Country Market

Bursting with local vegetables, baked treats, and craftwork including leatherwork and woodworking, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for, and much more, at the Sooke Country Market. The Market even has vendors selling plants and seeds so you can nurture your own green thumb. Held May to October, Saturdays 10 am to 2 pm at Otter Point Road. Visit sookecountrymarket.com for more details.

Sooke Night Market

A surefire way to liven up your Thursday night is to visit Sooke’s night market. Featuring award-winning spirits, live music, food trucks, and of course, vendors selling fresh produce and craftwork, the Sooke Night Market will have you gearing up for the weekend. Held June 6 to September 5, Thursdays from 5 pm to 8 pm, on the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum (2070 Phillips Rd). Updates are posted on their Facebook page regularly with weekly vendors and performers, so you can plan your Thursday night accordingly. Search Sooke Night Market on Facebook to learn more.

Whether you’re a local or driving through, the West Shore has some of the best Farmers’ markets on the Island to visit. To find out more, visit BCFarmersMarketTrail.com.