(Black Press file image)

Thank you to educators, families and students for adapting to this new reality

Letter to the Editor from two Kootenay MLAs

Education Week has just passed, and there’s no better time to thank all of the teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, and students in our community who are working incredibly hard to adapt to the new reality of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This change presents challenges for many – parents working and balancing home life, teachers developing remote lesson plans to fit different students’ needs, and students looking for new ways to stay connected to their friends.

So many are meeting these new demands with grace and compassion.

We all know how adaptable and resilient parents and educators are in the best of times, and through these difficult times, they have shown this in more ways than ever before.

We are so proud of our educators, parents, and students who are teaching us all lessons in resiliency and community.

In the Kootenays, one amazing example has been that of teachers from School Districts 8 and 20 working with local business owners and the MIDAS lab at the new Selkirk Technology Access Centre (STAC) to produce personal protective equipment for medical and essential workers on school 3D printers.

This type of example of people coming together and selflessly using what they have to help others is inspiring to all of us, especially our students.

While teachers roll out formal ongoing learning programs, parents may be looking for educational activities too.

Please check out the Ministry of Education’s Keep Learning website at www.openschool.bc.ca/keeplearning.

This website has grade-specific learning activities for your kids.

Thank you all for everything you are doing to bring out the best in our kids and help our communities through these unprecedented times.

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West

Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

Just Posted

Nelson flour mill co-op looking for new members

COVID-19 highlights relevance of decade-old milling project

Creston Farmers’ Market is back — in modified form

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market is back! This Saturday, May 2nd, the… Continue reading

Thank you to educators, families and students for adapting to this new reality

Letter to the Editor from two Kootenay MLAs

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Most Read