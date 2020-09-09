Miller: Gas Wars

“I am searching for a logical reason why fuel prices in Creston have been consistently much higher than Cranbrook and Salmo”

By Signe Miller

To the editor:

I am searching for a logical reason why fuel prices in Creston have been consistently much higher than Cranbrook and Salmo. (Creston $1.19, Cranbrook/Salmo $1.07). That’s 12 cents per litre!!

Our good town office referred me to the website BCUC (British Columbia Utilities Commission), an entity which administers the FPT (Fuel Price Transparency Act), and which gathers data on fuel prices in major centres throughout the province, none of which are in the Kootenays.

So far there are no answers to my question. The BCUC even admits on their website that they DO NOT set fuel prices, or even question why prices are set where they are.

So my question remains: why are fuel prices in Creston set so much higher than Cranbrook or Salmo? The same fuel truck brings his load to all three towns. How can it be more valuable when it gets here? Is the fact that the border is closed allowing these national service station chains to gouge us? How do you feel about being taken advantage of?

There is a response form on the website and I sent a response question. I received a very polite “government-speak” reply which told me everything EXCEPT “why am I paying more in Creston?”

At no time in the future is the government prepared to regulate these prices. In Cranbrook, occasionally one chain station will drop their price substantially and cause a brief “gas war.” Why does this never happen here? This week, Esso and 7-11 have dropped their price to $1.16 for a day or so, then it goes right back up to $1.19.

Why?

Letter to the Editor

Most Read