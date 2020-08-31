Letter to the editor: Recreational opportunities on private land

Les Herle of the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club outlines changes made with regards to accessing private lands

By Les Herle, on behalf of the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club

In the past few years, several properties within the Creston area have changed ownership.

These properties were owned by local private landowners and are now owned by Selkirk and Blue Mountain Forestry. Their properties are private and should not be trespassed upon.

However, an opportunity for people to enjoy recreational activities on these properties exists.

The companies involved approached the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club, and asked if the club would like to partner in administering access. As the club wants people to enjoy these properties, the club took the steps necessary so that people may enjoy these private lands.

The previous owners were quite lenient with access, so there will be some changes to get used to. For those that have utilized the properties in the past and may object to these changes, please remember that this is private property and the owners have rights on their property.

The changes could be much worse, so lets respect this and keep our access available.

The private companies have determined that some properties will be non-motorized while others will remain motorized for access.

Motorized access includes vehicles such as ATVs, snow machines, trucks and motorbikes. Non-motorized will include access such as walking, horses and bicycles.

The lands have signs posted by both the landowners and the Rod and Gun Club so that if someone cannot recall if a property is motorized or not, they can easily tell upon entering the property.

Information for which properties allow motorized access can be obtained through our website. We also have maps on the site. Some of the non-motorized lands are gated and some aren’t, so pay attention to signs. The process of gaining access is also on our website.

This change not only affects hunters, but anglers, berry-pickers, hikers, bikers, skiers, bird watchers and the list could go on.

The landowners insist on all people accessing the lands be members of the Rod and Gun Club, which will provide the necessary insurance and a signed waiver. This must be signed in the presence of a designated committee member of the Rod and Gun Club.

You will then be issued a permit to access the lands. People who are not members and have not signed a waiver will be considered to be trespassing and could face charges. Examples of where to expect these changes are Cracker Jack, Kid Creek area and around the range, to name a few.

There are many other properties where access is permissible. It is suggested that any people wanting access to these private lands review the information on the website so that no one is in violation of the rules as laid out by the logging companies.

The other option was denial to accessing these lands all together, and the Rod and Gun Club did not want that. It is hoped that everyone abides by the changes so that everyone using the properties for recreational purposes can have an enjoyable experience.

Letter to the Editor