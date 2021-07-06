Letter to the Editor: Changing the Name of PCSS

‘I was saddened to read in the Advance that the name of Prince Charles Secondary School is being changed.’

I was saddened to read in the Advance that the name of Prince Charles Secondary School is being changed.

READ MORE: School District 8 votes in favour of name change for Creston’s high school

I am certainly sorry the name has been offensive to the Yaqan Nukiy community, as I have a lot of respect for the Indigenous people and all they have suffered. We have two indigenous granddaughters and we watch Tribal Trails on TV on a regular basis, as well as support them financially. However, is changing the name really going to make them feel that much better?

History cannot be changed, but future generations should know the good and bad and learn from it, so the bad is not repeated.

I also disagree with all the changes of names of sports teams, Aunt Jemima Pancakes, etc. If I was Aunt Jemima, I would be proud to have my name on all those packages! Why are people so sensitive?

Editor’s note: Quaker Oats announced last year that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, renaming it Pearl Milling Company. They stated the character’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. Former slave Nancy Green was the first face of the products in 1890.

READ MORE: Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

READ MORE: Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Then there is the group of Black Lives Matter. They don’t matter any more than the Jewish, the whites, browns etc. All lives matter! When God created the human race, there was no distinction between color, race, religion, etc… we are all equal.

Right now, our world is in chaos and unless God changes the hearts of people, there will always be confusion, unrest, ugliness, and deception.

Some of you will disagree with me I am sure, but that is okay. We still have free speech at least, and your opinions are as important as mine.

As the name is officially being changed, I like the suggestion by Greg Constable of Invermere that the initials PCSS be maintained but the words “Prince Charles” eliminated.

Fern Moore, West Creston

Creston ValleyIndigenous reconcilliationLetter to the EditorLetters