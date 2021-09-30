LETTER: The Move to Creston

I used to live in a big city called Vancouver. Then, we moved to a small town called Creston. I was not keen on moving, but I saw opportunities like seeing my grandpa and my grandma every day and playing soccer.

The only thing I did not like was the moving part, like packing boxes, cleaning the house, and going from place to place.

When we did get to our new house, we got a few new toys like the four-wheeler, a fat lawnmower, and a pool. We got two cute dogs and a handsome dog. The little puppy, Winnie, is a Karelian Bear Dog crossed with a Maremma. We also have a three-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog whose name is Angel. Winnie and Angel love to open the front door! The third dog, Buddy, is six years old and is an Akbash. We also have 11 chickens and two roosters.

I have the best school ever. We do the funnest things ever. I also have the best friends ever. In the end, the move to Creston was a good move… a really good move!

Sienna, Grade 5, Creston

