LETTER: Please dump yard waste at Creston landfill instead of burning

To the Editor:

Many of us in the Creston Valley, especially rural residents, burn our yard waste that cannot be easily composted (such as branches and limbs). As an alternative to burning this material, including compostable yard waste such as grass clippings and leaves, it can be taken to the landfill for a tipping fee where it is chipped, mulched and reused.

Creston Climate Action has made a proposal to the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s resource recovery committee to waive these fees all year to discourage burning. Burning produces smoke and adds to the risk of wildfires, as these fires can be “burns that go wrong”. Currently, dropping off of these materials is free of tipping fees in April and October to provide incentives for residents not to burn.

In spite of the pressing need to remove materials from our yards that could ignite in a time of increasing wildfires, our proposal for waiving of fees for the full year was declined by the resource recovery committee. The RDCK is preparing an update to our resource recovery plan.

Hopefully, residents will take advantage of April and October’s no-tipping-fee options and pay heed to the new burning rules from the Open Burn Smoke Control Regulation, which are available at the B.C. Ministry of Environment website under “smoke and burning”. These regulations require “good” venting for a burn to occur. Daily venting information is available at www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting. Enforcement of these regulations is the responsibility of our busy conservation officers, so let’s do our part by avoiding burning until a day of good venting or alternatively, drop off our yard debris for reuse at our Lister landfill.

Pat Martin

Creston Climate Action

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

UPDATE: Diesel in Kootenay River contained 50 km upstream of U.S.-Canada border

Locomotive fuel in Kootenay River contained east of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, south of Creston

No Kootenay records broken in wet and warm December

Christmas let it snow, but there wasn’t much cold

UPDATE: ‘Rapid response’ to diesel leak in Kootenay River after derailment south of Creston

Potential diesel in Kootenay River up to 7,200 litres; containment in place 45km south of border

Idaho train derailment spills diesel in Kootenay River south of Creston

Containment booms set up to stop diesel flow from Jan. 1 derailment near Bonners Ferry, Idaho

Creston a stop on weekly Kalso-Calgary bus route

Mountain Man Mike’s offering weekly Kaslo-Creston runs, and twice-weekly Kalso-Vancouver runs

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

LETTER: Please dump yard waste at Creston landfill instead of burning

To the Editor: Many of us in the Creston Valley, especially rural… Continue reading

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read