Townhall of Creston, Date: May 29, 2020, Robert Wisla (Photo)

Townhall to reopen to the public

Council meetings return for in-person meetings, townhall open to walk-ins.

Creston residents will finally be able to go into the town hall to deal with a staff member face-to-face. At the Council meeting held on May 26th, a motion was passed to adopt a return to work plan.

The town hall will be re-opened to the public on June 1st with a ‘soft launch’ as staff works out the best way to deal with the public.

Added safety measures have been implemented including putting up safety glass in the lobby, more sanitizing of surfaces and signage indicating new safe practices.

Mayor Ron Toyota is looking forward to townhall reopening to the public. “The BC Re-Start program announcing phase two which allows us to re-open townhall is a great step forward for our community and rural region to interact with our citizens, especially with those who want to complete their residential homeowner grant forms in person, as well as pay their property taxes which are due on July 2nd”. said Ron Toyota

According to the Director of Finance and Corporate Services Steffan Klassen, the town may also put up a tent in front of the town hall to deal with the public with their questions outside.

The town still encourages residents to utilize online services wherever possible to avoid the possibility of spreading the virus. Two administrative staff and one summer student will provide services once re-opened.

Included in the town hall reopening is the return back to in-person meetings for the town council. These meetings will not be open to the general public. Only councillors, town staff and the media may attend. The next meeting is set for June 9, 2020.

“Since mid-March going to “on-line” meetings was, in the beginning, a new challenge and actually, I looked forward to them but now I am looking forward much more to going back to our council chambers for “face-to-face” meetings respecting physical distancing.” Toyota said “I have been through many WebEx, Zoom, “go-to-meetings” and conference calls and the little annoyances became issues with my mind. Sitting through sessions with everyone “dressed-down” and not shaven, etc was a distraction.”

Toyota is also hopeful that being apart will make the council more thankful when doing in-person meetings. “Hopefully, this is all behind us and we will be more thankful when we are in each other’s presence.”

To develop the plan a hazard analysis was completed based on the hierarchy of controls for COVID-19 as recommended by the Provincial Health Officer. According to the policy document put forward by staff.

Read More: https://www.crestonvalleyadvance.ca/news/pandemic-leads-to-creston-closures/

Read More: https://www.crestonvalleyadvance.ca/news/only-four-new-covid-19-cases-228-active-across-b-c/

Creston ValleyLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding
Next story
COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Just Posted

Townhall to reopen to the public

Council meetings return for in-person meetings, townhall open to walk-ins.

Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

Nakusp RCMP seize large quantity of drugs during seach warrant on May 27

The warrant was conducted in the 300th block of 8th Avenue NW

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Family happy the vehicle was found

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

‘I knew what he wanted’: Man recalls black bear chasing him up tree in Slocan Valley

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Townhall to reopen to the public

Council meetings return for in-person meetings, townhall open to walk-ins.

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Most Read