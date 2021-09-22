Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat

The argument between neighbours happened at a rural property in Rossland on Sunday

This latest wrangling in Rossland raised a bit of a stink on Sunday, and certainly doesn’t sound very neighbourly.

The afternoon of Sept. 19 the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a rural outskirt in Rossland to resolve a dispute between two property owners involving the alleged flinging of horse manure.

One neighbour claimed that another neighbour had purposely flung equine-originating dung at their outbuilding.

Cops says the accused flinger denied throwing horse droppings at the other property. She stated that her horse had an explosive bowel movement when running which had caused a manure projectile to fly through the air and land onto the side of her neighbour’s barn.

Despite the strange sequence of events, police report that the matter was resolved without further incident.

Read more: Misuse of Trail bear-proof bins prompts warning to community

Read more: Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysRCMP BriefsRossland

Previous story
Concerns prompt B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID exposures
Next story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park

Just Posted

Rob Morrison (left) and Wayne Stetski. Photos courtesy Jocelyn Doll and Claire Palmer
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

L-R: Ruth Kohut, director of clinical operations at KBRH, guided Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy through the new ambulatory care wing, alongside Cindy Ferguson, KBRH ambulatory care and OR manager. The three are standing in the unit’s new procedure room. Photos: Submitted
New outpatient care unit opens in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report for Sept. 1 to 19