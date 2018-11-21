Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

The wandering river otter with a taste for decorative and valuable koi carp has managed to elude a trap set Tuesday in hopes of removing it from a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver.

Officials with the Vancouver Park Board baited the humane trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil to entice the otter in an effort to relocate the adventurous mammal to a more appropriate home in Stanley Park.

But a park board spokeswoman says the trap was empty Wednesday.

READ MORE: Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

She says there’s still no solution to the mystery of how the otter found the tranquil ponds within the walled Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden at the edge of the city’s Chinatown.

The otter has had no trouble chasing down some of the large, and very old koi that live in the garden’s ponds, and is blamed for eating about five or six of them.

While they try to catch the otter, park board and Vancouver Aquarium staff are also making plans to remove the roughly 11 large koi still remaining in the ponds.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Just Posted

Jagmeet Singh visits Creston

MP Wayne Stetski hosted a meet and greet with the leader of… Continue reading

Police receive phone calls about suspicious person soliciting door to door

Police received 50 calls for assistance from November 13 to November 20.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

The 10-mile diet all in one place

Order local food from the comfort of your couch.

Construction underway for Creston’s Kemlee Equipment expansion

“We’re growing and growing, and there’s just not enough room,” said general manager Darrell Kemle

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Hunters fined $14,000 for illegal harvesting

Guns, carcasses seized after two bighorn sheep killed out of season on mining property

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Former B.C. crime reporter pens debut children’s book

Thom Barker channels his giant dog’s phobias into theme exploring critical thinking

Most Read