(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

Driver clocked at 100 km/h, vehicle impounded for a week

If there’s one place you really don’t want to drive double the speed limit, it’s directly in front of an RCMP detachment.

Agassiz RCMP officers impounded a vehicle going 100 km/h in a 50-km/h zone past the Agassiz RCMP Community Policing Office along the Lougheed Highway on Tuesday, May 9.

The driver was clocked at double the speed limit at about 10:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Mike Sargent, the Agassiz RCMP’s spokesperson, the driver was issued a ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Police would like to remind the public to be mindful of posted speed limits and consider the safety of those residing in our local communities and travelling along our roadways,” Sargent stated.

The local RCMP frequently has at least one unoccupied vehicle parked facing the road in their driveway. However, if Tuesday’s incident is an indication, officers are clearly checking speed along that stretch of highway.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizCrimeHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.
Next story
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

Just Posted

Thank you to our Creston nurses! (Submitted)
National Nurses Week: Thank you to our Creston nurses

A homeless encampment behind the Castlegar Chevron was dismantled May 9. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar woman shares experiences as homeless camp forced to relocate

A gastrointestinal outbreak has affected 19 residents and 10 staff at Jubilee Manor in Nelson as of May 10. Photo: Tyler Harper
Gastrointestinal outbreak at seniors facilities in Nelson, Trail, Creston

Angel Flight East Kootenay is set to receive $300,000 in funding from the provincial government. Photo submitted.
Province grants $300K to Angel Flight East Kootenay

Pop-up banner image