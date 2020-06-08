Creston Museum to have first-ever outdoor AGM due to COVID-19

The Creston Museum reopened on May 20th and has low visit numbers

From left to right, Matea Pozdnikoff, Tammy Bradford and Alyson Small Photo: Robert Wisla

Creston’s museum is to have its first-ever outdoor annual general meeting (AGM) coming on June 27, 2020 at 4 p.m.

The AGM will either be held outside in the museum’s courtyard or Carr building depending on the weather.

The agenda will include reports from staff and an election of a new board.

Since the museum opened on May 20, 2020, the number of tourists coming to view the museum has been meagre as tourists have been encouraged to stay home due to COVID-19.

“We want to encourage people from the local area to come and check out the museum. It can be a fun activity to learn about your local history,” research curator Alyson Small said.

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

READ MORE: Museum manager living her dream

READ MORE: Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns