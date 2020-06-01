Creston Legion raises 785 at BBQ fundraiser

The Creston Legion put on hotdog fundraiser to raise money for post-flood repairs

From left to right: Karen Shannon, Everett Landon, Glenn Shannon, Gail Landon and Demetre Karountzos. Legionnaires raise funds by selling hotdogs in front of a grocery store. May 30, 2020 (Photo: Robert Wisla)

Local Legion raised $785 over the last weekend of May by selling pops, hot dogs, and chips at Pealow’s Independent Grocer in downtown Creston.

Demetre Karountzos passes Glenn Shannon a cooked hotdog. May 30, 2020 (Photo: Robert Wisla)

The idea of the fundraiser came about after a devastating flood from a broken pipe in April which turned the basement into a pool. Insurance covered most of the damages but the $25,000 deductible was a heavy expense.

Branch #29 is working to bring the 73-year-old building up back up to code.

“We are bringing the building up to code, including adding a window. Apparently, the Legion members back in the day didn’t like their wives looking in the window so they closed it up. Now we are getting some windows again,” said Treasurer Karen Shannon.

The current state of the legion basement which is being brought up to code May 30, 2020 (Photo: Robert Wisla)

Creston’s Legion has more than 300 members and serves as the meeting point for 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps. If you wish to donate there is a link through their Facebook page or via their GoFundMe online: https://www.gofundme.com/f/royal-canadian-legion-branch-29

Branch #29 will be back in front of Pealows Independent Grocer on Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

