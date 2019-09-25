Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Nelson – The event is billed as a ‘reverse’ forum, where the public can talk with the candidates at the Nelson United Church from 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Kimberley — All-Candidates Forum co-hosted by the Kimberley Rotary Club and the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce at the McKim Auditorium running from 7 – 9 p.m. The moderated event will give Kimberley voters a chance to meet with the candidates and ask questions during the event.

Friday, Sept. 27

Elkford — All candidates debate hosted by the Elkford Chamber of Commerce and Rocky Mountain Elementary School, at Teck Hall, from 6 p.m. onwards. Rocky Mountain Elemetary School students from grades four, five and six will be prepared to ask the candidates questions. This moderated event will feature Kootenay-Columbia candidates from the four major parties and will include a question period.

Monday, Sept. 30

Cranbrook — Indigenous forum hosted by the Ktunaxa Nation Council gymnasium from 7-9 p.m. Moderated event will feature Kootenay-Columbia candidates from the four major parties and include opportunities for audience questions.

Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Cranbrook — All-Candidates Forum organized by Junior Chamber International Kootenays at the Key City Theatre from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. All seven Kootenay-Columbia Candidates will be present. Moderated event will feature anonymous questions from the audience.

Monday, Oct. 7

Nelson – A climate change forum, sponsored by EcoSociety and Citizen Climate Lobby, will be at a location and time yet to be determined.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Nelson — The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. at the Chamber office.