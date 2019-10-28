A polling station in Kootenay-Columbia during this month’s federal election. Voters in Cranbrook as well as rural areas backed Rob Morrison by wide margins. Photo: Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook Townsman

Elections Canada: Cranbrook, rural voters backed Rob Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia polling numbers break down who voted for whom

Cranbrook and rural communities carried Rob Morrison to victory in the federal election, according to polling station vote numbers for the Kootenay-Columbia riding released by Elections Canada.

The Conservative candidate garnered 3,814 votes in Cranbrook, 1,976 more than the NDP’s Wayne Stetski.

Morrison also beat Stetski in Creston (811 votes to Stetski’s 467) and Invermere (344 to 269).

Stetski, who won the 2015 election by just 285 votes, led the way in Nelson, Revelstoke, Golden, Salmo, Kaslo, Kimberley and Fernie.

In Nelson, Stetski took 3,205 votes ahead of the Green Party’s Abra Brynne (730), Morrison (630) and Robin Goldsbury of the Liberal Party (389).

Stetski also had a big win in Revelstoke, where he led Morrison 1,511 to 798. It was closer in Golden, where Stetski edged Morrison by just five votes, and in Fernie where 751 voters chose the NDP to 737 for the Conservatives.

Morrison was bolstered by a strong showing in rural communities. Voters in places such as, for example, Sparwood, Elkford, West Creston, Canyon, Lister, Baynes Lake and Elko favoured Morrison by wide margins.

Morrison finished with 30,168 votes, ahead of Stetski (23,149), Goldsbury (6,151), Brynne (6,145), Rick Stewart of the People’s Party (1,378) and Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party (339).

Scroll down for a full breakdown of every poll in the riding, including advanced voting numbers.

Kootenay Columbia Poll by Poll Results Report by Tyler Harper on Scribd

