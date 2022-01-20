Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival to return in September

Tariq Hussain is a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter who presented an online workshop for Tiny Lights Festival in 2021. Photo: Mary Matheson

The Tiny Lights Festival will go ahead this year on Sept. 3 and 4, according to a notice on the festival’s website.

The Ymir festival was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2021 the festival ran an online mentorship program and a series of performance videos instead of an in-person festival.

The festival will issue digital tickets for this year’s festival to 2020 ticket holders.

The Tiny Lights Festival has operated for the past 11 years, using eight small performance venues over three days with line-ups of emerging national and international artists.

The website notice informs artists, vendors and volunteers that further details will be announced in April. Festival organizers declined to comment further until then.

“To our funders and our beloved community partners, our commitment in 2022 stays true to our purpose; to build safer spaces for renewal, reflection, deep listening, connection and belonging. Learning requires vulnerability and vulnerability requires safety,” the notice reads. “We look forward to continuing this work with you this year.”

Related:

• Tiny Lights Festival plots new direction