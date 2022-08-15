West Kootenay artist’s work selected for international exhibition

“My work is a reflection of my own personal renaissance,” said Frantisek Strouhal.

Artist Frantisek Strouhal’s work ‘Soul Journey’ was juried and invited to participate in the 54th Open International Juried Exhibition by the Society of Canadian Artists. Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay artist and owner of Mirage Studio, Frantisek Strouhal, was juried and invited to participate in the 54th Open International Juried Exhibition by the Society of Canadian Artists with his newly created artwork “Soul Journey.”

This extraordinary work of art reflects the artist’s masterful techniques and talent for story-telling with innate wisdom and clarity of vision.

“My work is a reflection of my own personal renaissance,” said Strouhal in a release.

The mixed media artist employs photography, digital collage, contact printing and lithography inks on watercolour papers.

He believes that by creating this work of Art he contributes to the work of the universal awakening of humanity, and helping people to experience joy, and peace in themselves and also remove and transform the cause of prejudices and fear.

A work of art can help people grasp the nature of their sorrow and give them the ability to understand how to transform the negative and develop the positive in themselves.

Chantal Robert, manager of Mirage Studio in Passmore, feels it is essential to promote Art that has the potential to reveal the truth about the human experience and the world in which we live.

“Art that expresses new and unique aspects of humanity, nature, social, political, and spiritual realms helps us learn, evolve and transform.”

The Society of Canadian Artists (SCA) is a national, non-profit artists’ organization dedicated to expanding the visibility and stature of the visual arts. SCA has representation in all the visual arts media.

“We respect our historical roots, are aware of our current world, and are future-minded.”

The SCA Open International Juried gallery exhibition showcases the best of the best from artists across Canada and around the world.

The exhibition will take place at the Papermill Heritage Gallery in Toronto from Aug. 4-27 with an Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony on Aug. 5.

Strouhal’s works and writings can be seen at frantisekstrouhal.com.

In his upcoming new book ILLUMINATIONS: Art Embracing Awareness 2, the juried artwork is accompanied by the writing “Soul Journey”:

SOUL JOURNEY

If you can dissociate yourself from all mundane concerns,

you will thrive in the ecstasy of everlasting peace.

If you free yourself with the divine essence of purity,

the shadows of your soul will grow into bright light.

If you can detach yourself from the world of passions,

you will reach the haven of the Universe.

If you’re fearless enough not to crawl in the dredge,

you can discover a shelter in the Creation.

If you intentionally plunge now into deep contemplation,

you can shed light on and eliminate all guilt from the past.

To live in such a way is the sign of those—

who travel along the Soul journey.



