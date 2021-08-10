Virtual workshops offered to Kootenay musicians

Submitted by Rhythm Club

Through the pandemic, musicians have never had more tools at their disposal to help them elevate their music careers, but this has also made navigating the landscape confusing and overwhelming. Many artists with incredible talent are not getting the opportunities they deserve because they couldn’t get above the digital noise. Rhythm Club sets out to change all that with Tempo Music Masterclass.

Rhythm Club’s virtual offering is exclusive to a group of local musicians in six Kootenay towns this August. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn cutting-edge music business strategies and evolve income stream development from the comfort of their own home. Thanks to the successful funding from Creative BC’s Amplify BC program matched with Canada Council Digital Strategy Fund, the hybrid dream has become a reality for the Rhythm Club Team.

Lead by company founder Evie Lavers, the project has created a collaboration for local creatives include musician Anna Katarina from Rumour Mill and videography Lynn Trinh.

“It’s been extremely important when forming the team that we collaborated with locals to evolve the offering,” said Lavers. “In the same essence, we have limited each town’s class size to only 12 attendees. Many artists have moved to the Kootenays throughout the pandemic. Our hope is that even though these offerings are held virtually, bonds will be formed within each community to strengthen the sound.”

Tempo Music Masterclass will deliver six virtual workshops to Revelstoke, Fernie, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nelson and Trail. The workshops feature guests who are industry leaders from Canada’s Music Incubator, Creative BC, FACTOR, Goodnights Vancouver, Making Tomorrow Better and Music Managers Forum covering a wide range of topics including music royalties, rights, sync and publishing, granting and funding, how to create safe virtual spaces, as well as advice on how to be a successful self-managed musician.

Rhythm Club promotes all genders, LGBT+, races, religions, and orientations equally, and respectfully honour the original custodians of Canada, the First Nations people. Attendees will learn how to optimize their social profiles for their career goals, use high-impact business strategies, leverage their online community, and easily create engaging content.

Tempo Music Masterclasses consists of eight sessions and includes an annual membership to Music Managers Forum valued at $75, as well as $5 from each ticket purchased will also go to Unison Benevolent Faund.

For more details, visit rhythmclub.ca.