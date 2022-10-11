“Unfurl Your Wings” at concert series in Creston

The choral group will take to the stage on Oct. 23 at the Kootenay River Theatre

Submitted by Conductor Vicki Blake Thompson

Join three American/Canadian choirs in a theatre performance encouraging us all to “unfurl our wings”.

Songs, photography, artwork, and poetry combine to celebrate freedom, feathers, and flight. Performances begin on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Pearl Theatre on Ash Street in Bonners Ferry. For Creston, audiences can enjoy the show on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Kootenay River Theatre at the secondary school. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The three choirs include Spiritsong (womens’ ensemble) and Boundless (the mens’ and womens’ ensembles). All three are conducted by Vicki Blake Thompson from Bonners Ferry and accompanied by Monte Anderson and Lorraine Smith, both from Creston. Members of all three ensembles have performed in many international choral festivals with Blake Thompson, including among others, Iceland, Greece, Tanzania, Costa Rica, Ireland, Austria, and China. Boundless also performed in Carnegie Hall in New York with other international choirs. Their next festival tour is being planned for Cuba in November 2023.

The music includes both popular tunes like Blackbird, Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked, The Wind Beneath my Wings, and Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables as well as contemporary choral works like Fly to Paradise by Eric Whitacre, Lark Ascending by Linda Spevacek, and two works by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel.

The artwork, poetry, and photography amplify the lyrics of the songs and tie the program together into a theatrical experience. It is created to take the audience on a journey and inspire us all to find the freedom needed to “Unfurl our Wings”.

READ MORE: Reach for the Mic hosts semi-finals this Friday

Creston ValleyEntertainment