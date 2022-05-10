FILE - U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France on July 24, 2017. Bono’s memoir “Surrender” planned for release on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

FILE - U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France on July 24, 2017. Bono’s memoir “Surrender” planned for release on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

U2’s Bono to release memoir ‘Surrender’ in November

Book will have 40 chapters, each named for a U2 song

The long-rumored memoir by Bono, U2’s frontman, is coming out Nov. 1.

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the book, first signed up in 2015 but not officially disclosed at the time, will be called “Surrender.” Reports that he had a deal date back to at least 2019.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs,” the 62-year-old Irish singer and activist, born Paul David Hewson, said in a statement. “The people, places, and possibilities in my life. ‘Surrender’ is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands.

“In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

The book’s subtitle is “40 Songs, One Story,” a reference to the structure of “Surrender”: 40 chapters, each named for a U2 song. The band’s many hits include “With Or Without You,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Plenty of fire and fury at 60th annual Grammy Awards

Pop Music

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Retired B.C. bricklayer among six debut novelists vying for $60K prize

Just Posted

Athletes that attended the Okanagan Open and Edmonton International Judo Championship with one of our sponsors - Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308. Back row: Sensei Laura Knudsen, Thomas Saby, Evan Felitsyn, Olexa Felitsyn, Elisha Moore, Elijah Bayley, Dalan Lagare (from Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308). Front row, left to right: Damien Sandoval, Kaitlyn Sandoval, Aspen Comer, Tiang Tanapima, Lani Tanapima, Lucien Beaton. (Submitted)
Creston Judo Club throws above its weight

Mayor Ron Toyota, and Rotarians David Butt, Rick Minichiello, and Nicole Nixon (John Huscroft’s daughter) pose with a donation for $7,500 towards the C.B. Lang Tutor Jet Memorial. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Supporting Huscroft’s dream: Rotary club donates to tutor jet display

Hall Street Place, one of Nelson’s affordable housing developments. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has received a provincial grant to develop an affordable housing plan. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson, RDCK receive poverty-reduction grants

Dr. Shelina Musaji of West Kootenay People for Racial Justice. Photo: Mike Graeme
Nelson group ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Police Act recommendations