Work by Kaslo ceramic artist Sarah Lawless will be featured at the Kootenay Gallery of Art. Photo: Submitted

Work by Kaslo ceramic artist Sarah Lawless will be featured at the Kootenay Gallery of Art. Photo: Submitted

Two new exhibits kick off Kootenay Gallery of Art’s 2023 season

New exhibits open in Castlegar March 10

Submitted by Kootenay Gallery of Art

The beginning of the 2023 exhibition season at the Kootenay Gallery of Art kicks off in March with two artists whose work complement each other in their relationship to the natural and indigenous landscape. Opening night for the exhibit is on March 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., and all events are by donation (free for members).

The first artist represented in the March exhibit is Dr. Shawn Brigman, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and descendant of northern Plateau bands (Snʕáyckst – Sinixt, Qlispe – Kalispel, and Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc – Shuswap).

Dr. Brigman will present ʔaxw̌ mn ̓ — Brush the Water: The Renaissance of Plateau Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River (2012-2023). Through his art, Dr. Brigman aims to explore and transform the way Indigenous and settler people read Plateau architectural space by celebrating the physical revival of ancestral Plateau art and architectural heritage.

The centrepiece of the exhibit is a bark sturgeon-nose canoe, which is a unique combination of a traditional form and sculptural interpretation. Accompanying the exhibit will be a monograph, as well as original photography by the artist.

READ MORE: La Cafamore playing in Castlegar March 26

Sarah Lawless, a ceramic artist based in Kalso, B.C., and graduate of the Kootenay School of the Arts, will present a body of work entitled Smoked. As counterpoint to the prevalent unease experienced by many in modern society when thinking about smoke resulting from climate change-induced forest fires and its effect on human health, the artist explores ways in which smoke has positive connotations, both traditionally and historically.

Examples include using smoke for spiritual and ritualistic cleansing purposes, in incense burners, or as herbs and chemicals which are smoked to support relaxation and recreation — some of the ways in which smoke has been deliberately incorporated into many cultural practices.

“In these ways, smoke is one of the ties that bind all cultures of the world together, a signal of our common humanity,” says the artist. Her earthenware ceramic vessels explore this complex relationship and the cultural associations with smoke.

ʔax̌wmn — Brush the Water and Smoked opens in the gallery on March 10 and continues until April 14. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information contact the gallery at 250.365.3337 or email kootenaygallery@telus.net.


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Artart exhibitcastlegar

 

ʔaxw̌ mn ̓ — Brush the Water: The Renaissance of Plateau Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River (2012-2023) will open at the Kootenay Gallery of Art on March 10. Photo: Submitted

ʔaxw̌ mn ̓ — Brush the Water: The Renaissance of Plateau Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River (2012-2023) will open at the Kootenay Gallery of Art on March 10. Photo: Submitted

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Just Posted

ʔaxw̌ mn ̓ — Brush the Water: The Renaissance of Plateau Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River (2012-2023) will open at the Kootenay Gallery of Art on March 10. Photo: Submitted
Two new exhibits kick off Kootenay Gallery of Art’s 2023 season

Kaito Takeda will perform on violin with La Cafamore. Photo: Submitted
La Cafamore playing in Castlegar March 26

Nitehawks assistant captain Kaleb Percival’s point shot sailed through traffic and over the glove of Creston goalie Parker Forrest for a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 7 of the Neil Murdoch Division final. Photos: Jim Bailey
B.V. Nitehawks complete comeback with thrilling Game 7 OT victory over Thundercats

After the prepared topic was released in early February, the JL Crowe team began their journey researching, collecting articles and becoming familiar with resolutions. Retired lawyer and King’s Counsel, Leigh Harrison, provided a legal understanding of each of junior and senior topics. Photo: Submitted
Room erupts in cheer as Trail debate student takes top spot in B.C.

Pop-up banner image