The fair returns to Cranbrook, Creston this May

Shooting Star Amusements will be in town at the Western Financial Place from May 12 to 15

Shooting Star Amusements is bringing their travelling amusement and theme park to Western Financial Place in Cranbrook from May 12 to 15, 2022. (Pixabay file)

Cotton candy lovers rejoice, the fair is returning to Cranbrook in just a few weeks.

Shooting Star Amusements is bringing their travelling amusement and theme park to the Western Financial Place parking lot from May 12 to 15, 2022.

Justin Wagner, owner and president of Shooting Star Amusements says that there will be rides, games and carnival food for all ages to enjoy.

“This is the first time we are travelling to Cranbrook. We usually travel to Trail for Silver City Days and we thought this year we would expand and head further east,” Wagner said. “We will also be heading to Creston after our stop in Cranbrook, and we will be attending the Creston Blossom Festival. We hope we can make this an annual spring event.”

Wagner says there will be 15 or 16 rides, including favourites like bumper cars, the ferris wheel, the sizzler and the zipper.

The grounds open on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 at 3p.m., and 12 noon on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

Admission is free and tickets or all-day passes can be purchased for rides (credit/debit/cash). Be sure to bring some cash for games and food, although some food vendors will accept card payments.

Wagner says that Shooting Star Amusements is excited to get back on the road after two years of varying restrictions in B.C.

“You know, we were lucky that when outdoor events were allowed to proceed, we were able to do so. Now that Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced the lifting of many more restrictions we are able to sign contracts and get the fair up and running for spring.”

As per provincial guidelines, masks and proof of vaccination will not be required to attend the fair.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.