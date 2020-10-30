A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)

A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)

Spooks and Chill study reveals Canada’s favourite horror flicks

88 hours of top-rated horror movies can fill COVID-19 Halloween

With COVID-19 restrictions nixing Halloween parties, many will take to the couch and fire up their streaming service to ring in the spookiest night of the year.

A new ‘Spooks and Chill’ study by SlotsOnlineCanada, analyzed data from IMDb to reveal the top Halloween flicks. The world’s most popular scary movie? Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy BeetleJuice starring Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

In Canada, the 1984 cult classic Ghostbusters takes the top spot, followed by The Shining, Beetlejuice and Labyrinth. While it has the highest scary movie rating on IMDb, Psycho is Canada’s sixth favourite film.

SlotsOnlineCanada found that there is a whopping 88 hours worth of fear-inducing content across the top 50 movies, and more if you’re willing to watch the lower-rated flicks.

Internationally, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Evil Dead II and The Little Shop of Horrors were least popular among movie watchers, while Village of the Damned and Amityville Horror have the lowest IMDb ratings.

Data was gathered from IMDb, AHREFs and Google Trends.

