Reach for the Mic hosts semi-finals this Friday

The semi-finals will be held at Kootenay River Theatre on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Submitted by Creston Valley Arts Council

Over 20 singers will compete in the first annual Reach for the Mic contest.

This popular entertainment event, organized by the Creston Valley Arts Council (CVAC), is returning to the Kootenay River Theatre at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

“Singing contests were a popular event in the past and we wanted a reason to celebrate as a community,” said CVAC director Brenda Brucker.

Admission is $5 at the door, which opens at 6:30 p.m., and the first 200 audience members will receive a handheld electronic voting pod, allowing them to vote for their favourite singers, who will move on to the finals to be held on Oct. 28.

“This will make this round a really exciting community event,” said event co-ordinator Jason Smith. “The audience will decide who will compete in front of out-of-town judges in the final round.”

Local businesses have sponsored each of the event’s contestants helping to ensure this event is affordable for the community.

“And thanks to our platinum sponsor, Century 21 Veitch Realty, we will be giving out some great prizes to the winners at the finals,” says Smith. “But first we need the public to come and vote and decide who get to advance to the next level.”

