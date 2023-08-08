Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

Prince Harry and wife Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author’s book

‘Meet Me at the Lake’ is a Toronto-set romance being adapted by Netflix

A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.

Carley Fortune says in an Instagram post she is thrilled to announce she is teaming up with Netflix and Archewell Productions, which is owned by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, on the adaptation of her book “Meet Me at the Lake.”

The book is about a couple in their 30s who randomly go on a daylong, and life-changing adventure in Toronto, where Meghan was living when she met Harry.

Fortune didn’t say whether the adaptation will come in the form of a film or a series in the post but said the book’s love story is dear to her heart, and she can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.

She says writing the book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, moved to the U.S. and, since then, they have launched numerous initiatives including a Netflix production deal and the non-profit Archewell Foundation.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

