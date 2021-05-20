Popular West Kootenay photo show returns in June

‘Ram I am’ Ellen Vallie is a member of the West Kootenay Camera Club. Her photographs will be among those displayed in the club’s upcoming photo exhibit. Photo: Ellen Vallie

The West Kootenay Camera Club (WKCC) is returning to the spotlight with a photo exhibition beginning in June, one year after the pandemic closed the doors to this popular event.

This year, the shutter-bug club figured out a way to bring back the annual exhibit, though COVID-19 restrictions mean the showcase will only feature selected photos from club members.

“It has been said a picture is worth a thousand words and the West Kootenay Camera Club is out to prove that it is true,” Willa Condy Seymour, WKCC member, told the Trail Times.

“The WKCC wanted to do something to help raise people’s spirits.”

The exhibition will be displayed at the Kootenay Gallery, 124 Heritage Way in Castlegar, from June 4 to June 11. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Social distancing will impact how many people are allowed in at a time.

Condy Seymour says there will be WKCC members present during the opening weekend to talk about the camera club and the photos exhibited.

“With subjects ranging from abstract to landscapes and all venues in between, the WKCC exhibition will highlight its members own favourite pictures,” she said. “Adding to the fun, the public will be invited to choose which photo they like the best. They will be able to vote on their choice of best photo in the exhibition.”

The winning photo will be featured on the WKCC website:www.westkootenaycameraclub.com

The club is still unable to have meetings in person but members continue to meet twice monthly via Zoom calls. Members are hopeful that meetings will be able to resume in person sometime this fall.

“Even during a pandemic the WKCC still is working at bringing the picture into focus,” Condy Seymour said.

“One photo at a time.”

