Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

PODCAST: B.C.’s Kenna Deo wins ‘Wall of Chefs’ competition on Food Network

Today in B.C.: Contest for home cooks awards $10,000 prize

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

For our latest installment, host Peter McCully chats with Kenna Deo of Nanaimo, a recent winner in the Wall of Chefs competition for Home Cooks on the Food Network.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

LISTEN: Lengendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares musical memories

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

cookingMovies and TVPodcastsvancouverisland

Previous story
B.C. boy gets his big acting break with Super Bowl ad

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for this suspect in relation to the Castlegar CIBC robbery on March 11, 2022. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar CIBC robbed Friday afternoon

The results of the FoodMesh program.
Food recovery program helps support Creston Food Bank and reduce waste

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston Community Seed Bank Society aims to enhance food security

The Creston Valley Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Erickson Elementary School for their Forest Friday Program to help with the costs of bussing students to different locations for outdoor education. Rotary members Jason Meidl and Gin Bergman posed with the class on March 3. (Submitted)
Rotary donation supports outdoor education program for Creston students