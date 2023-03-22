Performer brings life-changing event to the stage in Creston

Pat Henman in the stage adaptation of her memoir Beyond the Legal Limit, which explores the aftermath of a crash with a drunk driver. (Photo by Electrify Photography)

Veteran musician and actor Pat Henman brings her story to the stage this spring in several Kootenay communities, and audiences will come away with a new understanding of trauma, courage, and survival. Beyond the Legal Limit, performed by Henman with special guests pianist Robyn Lamb and Vocalist Rachel DeShon, will be coming to four Columbia Basin communities in March and April.

Life changed for performer and singer Henman on a sunny Sunday afternoon in June 2013 when, driving home from Calgary with her 19-year-old daughter Maia, they were struck head-on by a drunk driver. Although both survived, their physical injuries and the emotional toll on their well-being and that of their family inspired Henman to write a memoir, Beyond the Legal Limit: Surviving a Collision with a Drunk Driver that was published by Caitlin Press in 2021. Now, Henman takes the story to the stage.

Part story-telling, part concert, Henman tells the story of trauma and recovery in this unique and passionate one-act drama with music, adapted by Canadian playwright and Genie Award nominee Kelly Rebar, featuring original music by Canadian musician/composer Konrad Pluta, and directed by acclaimed theatre director, writer, and performer Tracey Power.

“Creating this project was a personal challenge and a triumph, especially during a global pandemic,” said Pat. “The creative team that is the backbone of this show met each challenge head on. Through zoom, email and finally in person I have had the privilege to collaborate with some of Canada’s finest talent. I am so grateful to be finally sharing my story live with communities throughout our region.”

Henman has experience in Canadian theatre as an actor, singer, and director, with radio, television and film credits spanning a 40-year career in the performing arts. Kootenay audiences have enjoyed the many stage productions she has directed, most recently Mama Mia! and her unforgettable performances in plays such as Steel Magnolias and The Gin Game.

Beyond the Legal Limit plays in Creston on April 14 at the Kootenay River Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Fly in the Fibre and Sunshine N’ Gelato. More information on Henman can be found at www.pathenman.com.

Beyond the Legal Limit was created with support from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, the Echo Vocal Arts Alliance, the Nelson Civic Theatre Artist in Residence Program, and the Canada Council for the Arts.

