A scene from “Tia and Piujuq” is shown in this 2019 handout photo. A new Indigenous television channel featuring a programming slate that’s entirely in the Inuit Inuktut language is set to launch on Monday. Billed as the first Indigenous-language channel in Canada, Uvagut TV will broadcast a variety of content including children’s series, award-winning films and live programming. (Arnait Video Productions, Isuma Distribution International)

A scene from “Tia and Piujuq” is shown in this 2019 handout photo. A new Indigenous television channel featuring a programming slate that’s entirely in the Inuit Inuktut language is set to launch on Monday. Billed as the first Indigenous-language channel in Canada, Uvagut TV will broadcast a variety of content including children’s series, award-winning films and live programming. (Arnait Video Productions, Isuma Distribution International)

New Uvagut TV to feature all programming made in Inuktut language

Uvagut TV will broadcast a variety of content including children’s series, award-winning films and live programming

A new Indigenous television channel featuring programming that’s entirely in the Inuktut language is set to launch on Monday.

Billed as the first Indigenous-language channel in Canada, Uvagut TV will broadcast a variety of content including children’s series, award-winning films and live programming.

Uvagut TV, created by Nunavut Independent Television Network, will be available nationally to Shaw Direct customers, and to Arctic Co-ops Cable subscribers in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. It also streams online at Uvagut.tv.

Lucy Tulugarjuk, NITV chair and executive director, said in a news release that seeing the Inuit language full time on television is a “dream come true.”

Tulugarjuk, who is also director of the Inuit-language children’s film “Tia and Piujuq,” said Uvagut TV is part of the “fight against time” to keep the Inuit culture alive.

Programming at launch includes Inuit Broadcasting Corporation’s children’s series “Takuginai”; a slate of films including ”Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner”; daily live information show “Welcome to My Qammaq”; and planned live coverage of events such as the Nunavut Impact Review Board public hearings into the Baffinland Iron Mine Phase 2 expansion.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Sex and the City’ revival won’t have Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha

Just Posted

Andre Robert won $500,000 through a Lotto Extra ticket on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo: Jeanne d’Arc Allard
Creston resident wins $500k through Lotto ticket

“I was surprised. I wasn’t sure if it was true or not.”

A Polyphemus cocoon. Photo: Ed McMackin
Out There: Wrapped Up for the Winter

“Probably, one of the most intricate works done for winter is completed by some species of moths that spend the winter in the pupa stage — the stage between larva and adult — enclosed in a protective covering.”

A stroll through the Wildlife Management Area. Photo: Margaret Miller
Valley Views: IT’S ABOUT TIME

“Time often feels elastic, but one thing is certain. It never stands still. Winters come and go, some more difficult than others. Months become years; years become decades. And in our busy human world, pandemics can happen. And linger over time. And pass.”

Summit Ski Hill had a delayed start to the season because of warm temperatures. Photo: Summit Ski Hill
Late season start frustrating for Nakusp ski hill

Summit Ski Hill only just opened Jan. 14

Four friends were heading to their home on Highway 6 just south of Silverton on the evening of Dec. 25, 2020, when the people in the front of the vehicle saw what looked like a “huge, man-like figure” on the side of the road. (Pixabay.com)
Possible Bigfoot sighting shocks, excites Silverton residents

‘I didn’t see the creature myself, I saw the prints’

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the press theatre at the B.C. legislature for an update on COVID-19, Jan. 7, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread steady with 509 new cases Friday

Hospitalized and critical care cases decline, nine deaths

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed seven people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two more COVID-19 deaths at Vernon care home

Heritage Square has now lost seven people due to the outbreak

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s top doctor says to avoid non-essential travel as B.C. explores legal options

Premier John Horgan says he is seeking legal advice on whether it can limit interprovincial travel

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowd during the march on Washington, D.C., in August of 1963. Courtesy photo
Government announces creation of B.C.’s first anti-racism act on Black Shirt Day

B.C. Ministers say education “a powerful tool” in the fight for equity and equality

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Purcell Wilderness Conservancy expanded with 18 hectares of previously privately-owned land. Photo from BC Parks.
Purcell Wilderness Conservancy expanded following Provincial land acquisition

18 hectares of waterfront added to critical wildlife habitat

Black Press media file
Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit

Most Read