Nelson International Mural Festival to open with acclaimed artists, live performances, activities

Ric Gendron is Sinixt artist whose mural on Hall Street is featured at this year’s Nelson International Mural Festival. Photo: Nelson and District Arts Council

The annual Nelson International Mural Festival opens Friday with live music and activities for all ages.

From Friday until Sunday, the free community festival features mural tours by Cycling Without Age, Sunday workshops and performances throughout the weekend.

Over 400 Canadian and international muralists applied to participate in this year’s festival, which will build on Nelson’s efforts to make artistic reflection and storytelling a part of daily infrastructure, according to the Nelson and District Arts Council.

Ric Gendron is one of the featured artists who finished a mural in June on Hall Street. His colourful work is inspired by American pop culture and his experiences as a Sinixt man from the Arrow Lakes Band. He lives in the Colville Reservation in northeast Washington.

Musicians, dancers and DJs will perform throughout Friday and Saturday. The variety of Sunday workshops at Cottonwood Falls will teach participants about beat-boxing, drumming, singing, dancing and storytelling.

The event will end at the Civic Theatre where the festival will screen Faces Places, a classic friends-on-a-journey film featuring a muralist and photographer.

Local artist Bethany Pardoe will lead kid-friendly art activities with pipe cleaner critters and custom buttons at Hall Street Plaza on Friday. On Saturday, kids can also enjoy a mural scavenger hunt and a visit to Pattern Nation’s interactive art installation play-sculptures made from vibrant “blobs.”

Cycling Without Age is a community group of cycling volunteers who offer seniors rides on their tri-shaws, which are carriages attached to bikes. American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the opening ceremonies and many of the music and workshop events.

More information is available on the Nelson arts council’s website at www.ndac.ca/nelson-international-mural-festival/.

Festival