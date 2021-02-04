A drawing of Mike Posner by Noah Gariepy

A drawing of Mike Posner by Noah Gariepy

Musician Mike Posner shares young Castlegar man’s drawing on Instagram

Noah Gariepy’s portrait of Mike Posner seen by thousands

A young Castlegar man has had a taste of Instagram fame after a popular musician shared one of his drawings.

Noah Gariepy loves to draw, he also really likes Mike Posner of I Took a Pill in Ibiza and Cooler Than Me fame.

So when Gariepy came across a photo of Posner taken during his beard and bushy hair stage, he knew he had to draw it as a portrait.

“I love the picture of him,” Gariepy told the Castlegar News.

“At the time, the things he was saying in his songs just inspired me alot.”

It was one of the first portraits Gariepy had drawn, and it is an amazing replica.

It was just a matter of hours from the time Gariepy posted his finished product on his Instagram page before Posner shared the drawing on his own Instagram account.

“It was kind of mind blowing for me to feel that recognition from someone that I look up to in a creative way,” said Gariepy.

“As an artist, it was a really cool experience.”

Gariepy graduated from Stanley Humphrey Secondary School in 2019 and he is now looking into furthering his art education.

At the moment he has immersed himself in refining his painting skills and growing his portfolio.

He says one of the biggest artistict influences in his life has been SHSS art teacher Angela Duclos.

“She has been a real mentor to me,” says Gariepy.

He also credits his mom with pushing and encouraging him in his artistic pursuits.

You can see some of Gariepy’s work at Noaharts3 on Instagram.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen stuck on Kootenay Kulture


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Artcastlegar

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Art work by Noah Gariepy

Art work by Noah Gariepy

Art work by Noah Gariepy

Art work by Noah Gariepy

Art work by Noah Gariepy

Art work by Noah Gariepy

Previous story
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

Just Posted

The team behind the HUB receives an Interior Health Quality award in 2019. Back (left to right): Amber Riel, Justine Keirn, Kat Coleman, Mike Fischer, Dr. Carrie Armstrong and Bryce Loughran. Front (left to right): Tania Wiklund, Carla Kelsch, Dr. Nerine Kleinhans, Carolyn Hawton and Julie Miller. Photo: Nerine Kleinhans.
3 years of the HUB: How Creston’s high school clinic continues to support local youth

38 per cent of high school students are registered in the program

Heath “Shpriken” Carra and Victoria “Pixie” Henriksen outside their home pottery studio in Boswell. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

It was nearly 20 years ago when Victoria Henriksen and Heath Carra decided to trade in Calgary’s big city life for all the peace, quiet and seclusion that Boswell has to offer.

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Column: 6 months already?

“Moving to a small town in the midst of a global pandemic to serve at the helm of a community newspaper has been an interesting experience, to say the least.”

A drawing of Mike Posner by Noah Gariepy
Musician Mike Posner shares young Castlegar man’s drawing on Instagram

Noah Gariepy’s portrait of Mike Posner seen by thousands

This maps shows Blocks 1, 2, 3 and 4, referred to in the article, shaded in yellow. Map: Kalesnikoff Lumber Ltd.
Forest just south of Nelson will be logged this year

Timber company, government will collaborate on land visible from the city to reduce wildfire danger

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

The community of ʔaq̓am will add two half-sized basketball courts with support from Columbia Basin Trust.
Columbia Basin Trust provides $500K physical health funding for youth around the region

Grants for nearly 80 projects coming this spring

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. sex workers will fill in keywords, license plates, and other quick descriptors in the database, which will be accessible by phone, to suss out potential clients. (Pixabay)
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool good news for B.C. sex workers

Peer-to-peer database will allow sex workers to report dangerous clients to one another

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic for a year. (B.C. government)
‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate steady with 465 new cases Thursday

FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Indigenous patients face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care

Most Read