Music students, teachers, set to perform

Pictured above: CVMTA teacher Anita Stushnoff will be among the performers at Sunday’s afternoon concert in Trinity United Church. Photo provided

By Lorne Eckersley

The Trinity United Church will be filled with the sound of music on Sunday afternoon.

Creston Valley Music Teachers Association teachers and their students will perform to support local youth in a fundraising concert featuring classical, jazz and pop music.

Featured in the event will be Anita Stushnoff and Jen Koenig teaming up in a four-hands piano piece, and the popular singing group Key of She and Simone Wiebe will do vocal numbers. Drummer Eric Johnson will join the orchestra as musicians play Georgia on My Mind and You Raise Me Up.

An additional treat will come in the form of a premiere performance of Selkirk Suite, written by local musician Flory Godinez.

Admission to the event, 2:30 on Sunday, February 16, is by donation, and tax deduction receipts are available to those who wish to contribute a cheque.

Refreshments will be available.