“Music of the Night: The Concert Tour” to Play at Prince Charles Theatre

The Concert Tour is a concert celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. The fully professional cast performed the first leg of their tour to packed houses in Whistler, Salt Spring and across Vancouver Island last month. Audiences were enchanted with the beauty of Music of the Night, praising the quality and talent of the performers.

The professional cast of musical theatre aficionados will be in Creston at the Prince Charles Theatre Sept. 18.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legacy is second to none and his compositions are some of the most popular and celebrated pieces of musical theatre ever written. His works shine bright in Music of the Night: The Concert Tour with talented, professional vocalists and musicians giving them new life. Repertoire will include selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more!

The cast is comprised of both musical theatre veterans and emerging artists. Baritone Zander Felton and Mezzo Amy Gartner are two of the province’s most promising young theatre artists and musicians. Soprano Melina Schein and Tenor Nic Kyle are both familiar with the stage and the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Schein is a New York native, now residing in the Okanagan, who has numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, including Phantom of the Opera. Kyle is an internationally acclaimed tenor – now living in Abbotsford – who has performed in London’s West End and played Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia and New Zealand Tours.

The artistic team and performers are professionals with impressive credentials. Alan Corbishley’s banner of BC Living Arts brings the creative vision and artistic leadership to this project. Renowned Canadian music impresario Frederik Robert will serve as musical director on this project. Robert toured across Canada with the Canadian Tenors and Romanza Tenors and is delighted to return to these communities as Music of the Night’s musical director.

Under this acclaimed creative team, The Music of the Night will remind BC audiences why Andrew Lloyd Webber is the musical phenomenon he is known to be.