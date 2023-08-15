Music festival returns with all the jams in Crawford Bay

The Starbelly Jam Music Festival had a great turnout this year.

Having started in 1999 and forced to pause in 2019 due to the pandemic, the Starbelly Jam Music Festival made its grand return after a four-year hiatus from July 28 to 30.

This year’s festival had a diverse lineup of performances that excited the festival-goers, introduced by Steven Gevenich, the media director and assistant artist relations manager for Starbelly Jam Music Festival. Headliners included Beats Antique from Oakland, California, the rockabilly trio Cousin Harley from Vancouver, and the popular eight-piece Afro-funk group Five Alarm Funk.

“It went really well and we got a lot of great feedback from attendees about everything. The dance floors were rocking all weekend long. There were a lot of big smiles and a lot of dancers,” Gevenich said.

Throughout the three-day festival, there were plenty of activities for children to enjoy as well.

“Starbelly Jam is a truly family-oriented festival, so there was a whole bunch of kids’ programming, including several kids’ performers, kids’ yoga, story times, and a craft pavilion. There were tons of kids running around and having a good time. There was a big playground there too, so it was a good vibe out there.”

Gevenich also emphasized the vital importance of volunteers in making the event suceed.

“Volunteers were involved in every aspect of the festival, from hosting artists to decorating, setting up, managing the stage, taking everything down, and handling check-ins at the campsite. Everybody did a great job. I think we were pretty well-prepared, had a good team, and everybody was willing to help each other.”

The Starbelly Jam Music Festival is already in the works for next year.

”I think it was a huge success for everyone involved – organizers, volunteers, and attendees. Everybody had a blast. It was the first one back in four years and I don’t think it could have gone much better… We’re planning on another great year with consistency in our lineups. There’ll be a lot of great performers and a lot of great music for people to dance. It’ll also be a fun experience for the whole family. Everybody is already excited to get planning.”