This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among this year’s nominees for 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among this year’s nominees for 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees

14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction this year

Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.

The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the 14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon and Joy Division/New Order.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Eight out of 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon. This is the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes.

A Tribe Called Quest and Bush were nominees last year and didn’t make the cut but now find themselves back in the running this year. Bush’s latest nod may be due to a new wave in popularity after the show “Stranger Things” featured her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).”

Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place this fall. Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other professional ballots.

Last year, the nomination process was complicated by Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down. She initially said she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.”

—Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

RELATED: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

Previous story
Why everyone is debating Andrea Riseborough’s best actress Oscar nod
Next story
Manslaughter charge formally laid against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

Just Posted

A vase of flowers on top of a coffin at an event marking International Overdose Awareness Day in Nelson in 2021. Eleven people died of toxic drug poisoning in the Nelson area in 2022, the most since the health crisis was declared in 2016. Photo: Tyler Harper
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Latest Columbia River Treaty modernization talks conclude

Nelson-Creston provincial Green Party candidate Nicole Charlwood (left) with party leader Sonia Furstenau at a party event at the Taghum Hall on Jan. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Green Party leader launches Nelson-Creston candidate at local event

With more than $3.7 million in government and private sector funding actioned in the fiscal year ending March 2021, Selkirk College’s arm for research and innovation sits 29th in the latest rankings of Canada’s top research colleges. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay’s Selkirk College recognized nationally for research and innovation