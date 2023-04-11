Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram.

The Stranger Things star posted a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring alongside Jake, whose father is legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Jake also posted similar pictures on his own Instagram with the caption “Forever” and a white heart emoji. Millie and Jake first met on Instagram, and have since attended several red carpet events together.

Millie, who shot to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to reprise her role for the last time in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. She has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity the show has given her and the support of its creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As streamers cut costs, TV shows – and residuals – vanish
Next story
Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Just Posted

Todd Wallace has lived with Parkinson’s disease for 10 years. Photo: Jackie Jonkheid
West Kootenay man reflects on 10 years living with Parkinson’s disease

Alex Willness struck Allan Young with his skateboard at this spot on Nelson’s Baker Street on the night of July 16, 2020. A B.C. Supreme Court judge is weighing a manslaughter charge against Willness. Photo: Tyler Harper
Manslaughter or self-defence? Nelson judge weighs death of Abbotsford police officer

Blue Camas in a Kootenay field. Photo: Kayla Tillapaugh
Learn about local flora with the Kootenay Native Plant Society

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for specific water bodies and waterways in the East and West Kootenay, along with the Boundary region. Pictured is the Elk River near Fernie. Scott Tibballs photo.
High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenay, Boundary region