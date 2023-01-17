FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna launches 2023 North America and European tour in B.C.

Tour to feature a ‘celebration’ of pop star’s Billboard Hot 100 hits

Madonna will “Take a Bow” with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a “Celebration” of the pop icon’s hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Some of Madonna’s Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”

RELATED: Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

ConcertsPop Music

Previous story
New this week in entertainment: Lukas Graham, ‘That 90’s Show’ and ‘Jung – E’

Just Posted

Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums on Monday. File photo
Two adults and a newborn killed in vehicle collision near Castlegar

Brent Kennedy Elementary has not had potable water since 2017. Photo: Tyler Harper
West Kootenay elementary school set to have clean water for first time in 5 years

The death occurred at the Castlegar & District Community Services Society’s homeless shelter operating in the yellow building pictured here. The shelter has since moved to a new location. Photo: Betsy Kline
Coroner rules Castlegar shelter death as accidental

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?