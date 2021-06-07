Frantisek Strouhal’s artwork being showcased is titled “The Tree of Life.” Photo: Submitted

International virtual exhibit showcases two West Kootenay artists

The Healing Power of ART In Honor of Nature runs online until July 20

Frantisek Strouhal and Barbara Brown – two highly esteemed West Kootenay artists – have been juried into an international exhibition titled, in short, “In Honor of Nature.”

The meaning behind the exhibition, presented by Manhattan Arts International, is two-fold: to promote extraordinary nature-inspired artists; and to raise awareness about the gravity of honouring, preserving and protecting the natural environment, globally.

The Healing Power of ART In Honor of Nature, runs online until July 20, showcasing diverse and inspirational art by 75 artists from around the world, including the two local artists.

“Through art, we can spread the word that nature and biodiversity need our attention,” says Renee Phillips, director of Manhattan Art International. “This exhibition will inspire positive change in that direction.”

Strouhal’s artwork “The Tree of Life” was chosen for the showcase. His description of his relationship with nature, like the other chosen artists, is a key feature of the exhibit.

“Once I discovered my connection with nature, the universe turned into my divine home,” he shares. “My treasure and wealth are the burning sky at twilight, the blue halo of the ascending moon, the fragrance of the wild flowers, and the chatter of the birds. These are my home, the calmness and warmth in which my soul rest peacefully. As nature’s patience is eternal, She is the one that is my real home. So that at every moment of the day, I find rest in my Mother’s divine nest.”

Phillips describes Strouhal’s piece by saying, “You know immediately his art comes from a deep spiritual connection. You expect a visual journey where you will connect to a different level of consciousness.”

Further, she mentions an excerpt from Strouhal’s book: Illuminations: Art Embracing Awareness; “When we allow ourselves to quiet down, we inhale and exhale in harmony with all nature and gather energy from the Source. If we can quiet down to the breath of nature, the truth of our being, like a gentle shower, will soak through the leaves and moisten the earth, and our spirit will blossom.”

Barbara Brown’s artwork chosen for the exhibition is titled “Stone Portal to Beyond.”

“I am blessed to live on a wild forested mountainside in British Columbia … where I walk daily and am awed by the beauty,” Brown shares. “Gratitude overflows, and I try to capture it in paint so others might experience nature connection too. Much of humankind has forgotten we are ourselves nature. We mistakenly hold ourselves separate, and consequently experience feelings of loss and lostness. Nature suffers badly too, from our disrespect. Let us fall back in love with her, and begin the healing.”

Both artists agree that each person has a personal responsibility to say “Yes” to a more conscious way of living.

“Our role within nature should be one of subsistence rather than commercialization,” the artists say. “We have exploited the world for too long and the consequences of doing so are everywhere. As everything is related to everything, we have no right to infringe on the livelihood of any other species. In fact, our cognitive ability and understanding of nature oblige us to maintain the integrity of the environment. So we must change how we influence the land. We must respect the natural order of things and find a way to live accordingly.”

The exhibition can be seen at: https://www.healing-power-of-art.org.

Healing Power of Art

The Healing Power of ART & ARTISTS (HPAA) is an initiative of Manhattan Arts International, an organization launched in 1983 to promote emerging artists. HPAA is a growing global community of artists, advocates, and writers dedicated to raising awareness about how art serves as a positive catalyst for enhancing the well-being of individuals, society and the environment. HPAA has since become one of the most popular positive art-related websites on the internet.

Most Read