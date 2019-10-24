Hip Hop Night comes to Creston

Stay Live Productions and Step Up Arts Productions are presenting Hip Hop Night featuring Canadian rap artists Robbie G (left) and Moka Only (right) at the Rotacrest Hall in Creston.

Two local production companies have collaborated to bring Creston’s first-ever all-ages hip hop concert to Creston on Oct. 25 at Rotacrest Hall.

Stay Live Productions and Step Up Arts Productions are hosting Hip Hop Night featuring Canadian rap artists Moka Only and Robbie G.

Creston is the first stop on a Kootenay and Okanagan tour.

“We really want the community to come out and support them, our kids are listening to EDM, rap artists, and hip hop dance music,” said Velle Huscroft Weitman, owner of Stay Live Productions. “This is their opportunity to see “the real deal” put on an amazing show in a safe and supportive atmosphere.”

Moka Only, a member of Swollen Members from 2002-2005, is an underground hip hop artist who has won three Juno Awards, five Much Music Video Awards and has been nominated for eleven Western Canadian Music Awards.

Robbie G has been featured in music videos with Evil Ebenezer, Kryple and Lil Windex and has performed over 600 shows alongside super-star artists such as The Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Rakim, and Tech N9ne.

“If this is a genre of music Crestonites would like to see, we would like to make this happen for them,” said Weitmann “And if it is well-supported then we will continue to update the music scene in Creston with more shows, and well-known artists.”

Creston’s first-ever all-ages hip hop concert is sponsored by Jimmy’s Pub and Grill, Creston Hotel and Suites, Kootenay Peterbilt, Century 21 Veitch Realty, Summit Cycles and Sports, Z-KO Construction and Pealow’s – Your Independent Grocer.

Tickets for Moka Only and Robbie G are on sale at Black Bear Books for $20 or online at www.staylivemusic.com.

Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket holder. This event is licensed for 19+.

