Stay Live Productions and Step Up Arts Productions are presenting Hip Hop Night featuring Canadian rap artists Robbie G (left) and Moka Only (right) at the Rotacrest Hall in Creston.

Hip Hop Night comes to Creston

Two local production companies have collaborated to bring Creston’s first-ever all-ages hip hop concert to Creston on Oct. 25 at Rotacrest Hall.

Stay Live Productions and Step Up Arts Productions are hosting Hip Hop Night featuring Canadian rap artists Moka Only and Robbie G.

Creston is the first stop on a Kootenay and Okanagan tour.

“We really want the community to come out and support them, our kids are listening to EDM, rap artists, and hip hop dance music,” said Velle Huscroft Weitman, owner of Stay Live Productions. “This is their opportunity to see “the real deal” put on an amazing show in a safe and supportive atmosphere.”

Moka Only, a member of Swollen Members from 2002-2005, is an underground hip hop artist who has won three Juno Awards, five Much Music Video Awards and has been nominated for eleven Western Canadian Music Awards.

Robbie G has been featured in music videos with Evil Ebenezer, Kryple and Lil Windex and has performed over 600 shows alongside super-star artists such as The Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Rakim, and Tech N9ne.

“If this is a genre of music Crestonites would like to see, we would like to make this happen for them,” said Weitmann “And if it is well-supported then we will continue to update the music scene in Creston with more shows, and well-known artists.”

Creston’s first-ever all-ages hip hop concert is sponsored by Jimmy’s Pub and Grill, Creston Hotel and Suites, Kootenay Peterbilt, Century 21 Veitch Realty, Summit Cycles and Sports, Z-KO Construction and Pealow’s – Your Independent Grocer.

Tickets for Moka Only and Robbie G are on sale at Black Bear Books for $20 or online at www.staylivemusic.com.

Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket holder. This event is licensed for 19+.

Also read: Creston Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Rob Morrison ready to get to work

Kootenay Columbia’s new MP reflects on the campaign, and looks ahead

Creston Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary

The Creston Lions Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a celebration… Continue reading

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal in Kootenay aboriginal rights case

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

TOC hosted public information meeting on changes to fees for solid waste collection

The Town of Creston hosted two public information meetings on the change… Continue reading

Kootenay logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

44 Engineer Squadron wraps up training exercise near Trail

The squadron, which has armouries in Cranbrook and Trail, practiced disaster response skills

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

44 Engineer Squadron wraps up training exercise near Trail

The squadron, which has armouries in Cranbrook and Trail, practiced disaster response skills

Five projects receive nearly $1.85 million from Columbia Basin Trust

Habitat such as wetlands and creeks and animals such as elk and… Continue reading

Most Read